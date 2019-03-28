Jimmy Uso Reaches Plea Deal for February Arrest

Reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction in Detroit back in February after his wife, Naomi, was pulled over in police after driving the wrong way down a one-way street. WWE did not directly punish Uso following the incident (he and his brother Jey won the tag titles days later against The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber), and now it appears he won’t be facing any more penalties beyond paying a fine.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Uso’s lawyer John Freeman cut a deal with prosecutors for Uso to plead no contest to the charge of iinterfering with a government employee, which resulted in him paying $450.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Uso never addressed the address publicly, Naomi did post a tweet shortly after the initial story broke.

“Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all,” she wrote when asked about her and Jimmy’s status by a fan.

WWE released a brief statement on the incident, writing, “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

After becoming tag team champions for a sixth time, the Usos successfully retained in a rematch against Miz and McMahon at Fastlane in early March.

On this week’s SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon announced that Kofi Kingston would get a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, but only if his New Day tag partners Xavier Woods and Big E could win a tag team gauntlet match. The pair defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev and Sheamus and Cesaro without too much trouble, but Big E appeared to be badly hurt after The Bar took out their frustrations by planting him through a table. The Usos then walked out to the ring to signify they were the next team in the gauntlet, but the two revealed that they supported Kingston in his quest for a title shot and forfeited. Woods and E then defeated Bryan and Rowan via countout to win the gauntlet.

As of Thursday, Bryan vs. Kingston is one of 13 matches booked for WrestleMania 35. Neither the Usos nor The Revival have been booked yet to defend their tag titles.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!