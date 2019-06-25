Jinder Mahal Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently signed a new multi-year WWE contract, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin on Tuesday.

“Multiple sources confirm The Modern Day Maharaja’s new deal is 5-years in length,” Satin wrote in his report.

Mahal signed his last contract with WWE back in 2016 after a two-year hiatus from the company. In May 2017 he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship at the Backlash pay-per-view, making him the first wrestler of India decent to hold the title. His 170-day reign came to an end in November of that year when AJ Styles beat him for the title on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Mahal was then relegated to the midcard, though he did win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 back in April 2018. Most recently he has focused on the WWE 24/7 Championship, first winning it by pinning R-Truth at a golf course back in early June before immediately losing it back moments later. His second reign came on June 6 in Frankfurt, Germany when he rolled up Truth on an airport tarmac during a stopover on the flight to Saudi Arabia. However Truth won the title back hours later over the Red Sea when he found a sleeping Mahal on the plane and pinned him. His last televised match came at Super ShowDown, where he competed in the 50-man battle royal that was eventually won by Mansoor.

Mahal joins Truth and Elias as the only men thus far who have won the 24/7 Championship more than once.

Other stars who have recently signed new deals with WWE include Styles, Mike and Maria Kanellis and Mojo Rawley. Meanwhile stars who have recently left the company include Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley), Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) and Hideo Itami (Kenta)