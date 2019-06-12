John Cena Admits to Getting “Accidental Boners” During His WWE Career

WWE icon John Cena appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night and admitted something hilarious about his time in the ring — sometimes he’d get an “accidental boner” in the middle of the match.

“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena said. “Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”

The 16-time former world champion made waves on Monday when he admitted that, at age 42, he has started to consider fully retiring from in-ring competition. He hasn’t wrestled since January and competed in just 28 matches in 2018. However elsewhere in his interview with Cohen Cena echoed the same sentiment he’s made in numerous interviews that he’ll never fully leave WWE.

“I think whether it’s an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don’t think the word ‘retire’ I’ll ever use that,” Cena said. “So I know that time is limited because it’s a physical, performance-based thing, and I’m 42, so I know that window is kind of coming to a close, but I don’t think I’ll ever be retired. I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out.”