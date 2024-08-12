Does John Cena Believe in Joe Hendry? (Exclusive)

John Cena is far from short on opponents ahead of his upcoming retirement tour. This past July at WWE Money in the Bank, Big Match John made a surprise appearance to announce that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring competitor, declaring that next December will be the last time he competes in a professional wrestling match. Shortly after, CM Punk revealed to ComicBook at the post-show press conference that he told his long-time rival that they “have to do it at least one more time.” Months later, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker called out Cena, taunting the 16-time world champion to attempt to achieve Grand Slam status by challenging him for his gold.

The hopefuls to square up with Cena extend beyond WWE. TNA star Joe Hendry has begun to will a match with Cena into existence.

John Cena Addresses Potential Joe Hendry Match

The powers that be will need to say his name in order to make a John Cena match happen.

Speaking to ComicBook at the Jackpot! junket, John Cena alluded that his upcoming farewell tour is WWE-exclusive, despite all of the “prohibited portals” being opened between WWE and the greater wrestling world. When asked if that means Joe Hendry has to come to Cena, Big Match John noted his choice of opponent is up to WWE.

I don’t have any say in who I pick as opponents. That is way beyond my control,” Cena said. “What I can do is give my absolute best every time those horns play and every time I run out the tunnel. I can assure you that’s what you’re going to get.”

Hendry already has a major presence within WWE. The current crossovers between WWE NXT and TNA iMPACT! have essentially revolved around The Prestigious One, as Hendry has become a regular on the white and gold’s programming. This is the result of an “unprecedented” agreement between TNA and WWE that allows Hendry to basically assume all of the responsibilities of a WWE superstar.

Should that deal continue to the main roster, Hendry could manifest another major milestone.

“I can’t tell you why, but I think I’m gonna wrestle John Cena in the next year,” Hendry said in a recent interview. “I really, with my whole heart, 100 percent believe that’s going to happen. I don’t just think it’s like the universe is going to give it to me. It’s my job to make that the most compelling story possible for John Cena. Can I put myself in a position that John Cena is intrigued by that match up? That’s on nobody else but me. That’s what I’m going to try and do in the next year.”

Cena can next be seen in Jackpot!, a Paul Feig-directed action comedy coming to Prime Video on Thursday, August 15th.