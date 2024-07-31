Joe Hendry Now Trains at WWE Performance Center, Details “Unprecedented” TNA x WWE Agreement

Joe Hendry has been professional wrestling’s breakout star of 2024. The Prestigious One has been competing inside the squared circle for over a decade, putting on memorable matches and creating magnetic moments in British independent promotions like WCPW and ICW, but didn’t find the mainstream until he joined TNA. Earlier this year, Hendry made his fan-favorite “I Believe in Joe Hendry” theme song available for purchase on iTunes, and it began skyrocketing up international charts in short order. This virality came as TNA forged a working relationship with WWE, which allowed for the white-hot Hendry to begin appearing on WWE NXT broadcasts.

Joe Hendry Now Trains at WWE Performance Center

Say his name and he appears… in the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt, Joe Hendry detailed his “unprecedented” perks within TNA’s working relationship with WWE, revealing that he now pops into the WWE Performance Center to train.

“I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings,” Hendry said. “This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.”

Hendry’s WWE appearances are only just beginning. This past Tuesday on WWE NXT, Hendry brought his live concert segment to the white and gold brand, running down Gallus in his lyrics. This led to the Scottish faction attacking Hendry, seemingly setting up a feud between Hendry and Gallus leader Joe Coffey.

Hendry and Coffey being on opposite ends is a bit of a full circle moment for diehard fans of the British independent circuit. Back in the mid-2010s, Hendry and Coffey were regulars on now-defunct WhatCulture Pro Wrestling. Hendry formed a faction within WCPW called The Prestige in 2017, recruiting Coffey and fellow British indie standouts Travis Banks, BT Gunn, and El Ligero. As opponents, Hendry and Coffey have faced each other in seven singles matches. Coffey has four victories to Hendry’s three.

Hendry regularly appears on WWE NXT every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on USA Network and TNA iMPACT! every Thursday at 8 PM ET on AXS TV.