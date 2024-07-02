TNA’s Joe Hendry Sees Himself as John Cena’s Next Opponent

Joe Hendry is making a strong case to be professional wrestling’s breakout star of 2024. The Prestigious One has been a staple of the squared circle circuit for over a decade, making splashes in the British independent scene in promotions like WhatCulture Pro Wrestling and ICW. Hendry took his talents to North America in 2018, joining the Ring of Honor roster, and eventually found his most consistent home in Impact Wrestling. Upon Impact’s rebrand back to TNA, Hendry began reaching levels of mainstream attention that he had never seen in his career before. Hendry’s theme song, “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” topped the charts, and this viral needle drop tune led to him receiving some of the biggest reactions across the industry.

Hendry has since began to make waves in WWE NXT. Joining the likes of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and TNA original Frankie Kazarian, Hendry is one of the select few to crossover from TNA to WWE. His WWE NXT debut on a June episode of that program became WWE’s most liked social video since WWE WrestleMania 40.

Joe Hendry Sees Himself Wrestling John Cena

Joe Hendry believes in a match with Big Match John.

Speaking to The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hendry shared that he has embraced the “why not me?” mindset and is applying that to his desire to mix it up with John Cena.

“The gap from where I am right now to facing John Cena is smaller than the gap that I’ve taken to get here,” Hendry explained. “I’m thinking, ‘Why the hell not?’ My clip is WWE’s biggest clip on X this year. I know I’m bringing something to the table and I’m doing great business for TNA and WWE. I really believe I’m being a great soldier for both of them right now. I’m going trust myself to be bold and say why can I not put my name in the hat to be the next person that wrestles John Cena? Why not? Things happen in the business that have never happened before all the time, and I feel I can make a strong argument to do it.”

Cena is currently on another extended sabbatical from WWE but has expressed his desire to have one last full-time run with the company at some point within the next year. The 36-year-old Hendry’s best years remain far ahead of him, as the Scottish superstar is just now entering his prime. The window for a Cena vs. Hendry match or segment is narrow, but as Hendry said, the stars are closer aligned now than they ever have been before.