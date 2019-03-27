John Cena Continues to Tease WrestleMania Match With Kurt Angle

As of Wednesday, Kurt Angle is scheduled to face Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7. The matchup has been panned online, mostly because of the lack of excitement surrounding Corbin’s style of wrestling, and it’s led from the likes of Jim Ross, John Cena and event Angle’s wife (initially) to rip the match for being a poor booking decision. Cena, who has yet to be booked for any type of involvement at this year’s WrestleMania, has been one of the matches’ biggest critics, posting various photos to his notoriously-cryptic Instagram page hinting that he might get involved somehow in the match.

Cena’s previous posts included a throwback photo of Angle and a picture of a wrestling fan holding a sign that read, “Baron Corbin is a dumpster fire.” On Tuesday Cena once again took to Instagram, this time with an image of his first WWE match with Angle back in 2002 with a surprised Corbin photoshopped over Cena’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 25, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

As per usual, Cena didn’t put anything in the caption to give the photo context.

Many wrestling fans were initially hoping Cena would be Angle’s final opponent when his retirement was first announced, as it would be a callback to Cena’s debut.

Angle had to go on Instagram shortly after the announcement and acknowledged the fans’ not liking the match.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

As of Wednesday, the WWE has officially announced 13 matches for WrestleMania 35. The latest additions to the card include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor. WWE confirmed on Monday that the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would be the show’s main event.

