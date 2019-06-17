John Cena Says Rumors About His Dating Life Don’t Bother Him

Back at WrestleMania 33 John Cena got down on one knee in front of the professional wrestling world and proposed to his then-girlfriend and fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. But fast forward to April 2018 and the pair announced that they had officially called off their engagement, leading to months of rumors and speculation over what caused their relationship to end that eventually made its way onto television during Total Bellas.

Both Bella and Cena have since moved on, with the latter being spotted out in public with Shay Shariatzadeh, a project manager for a tech company based out of Vancouver. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cena addressed the speculation surrounding his new potential relationship, without actually confirming the relationship status between he and Shariatzadeh.

“I know who I am, and I think that’s very important,” Cena said. “It’s fine for people to have questions, but it’s fine for me to give or protect certain information.”

“I’m focused on what I have going on now,” he later added. “I try not to look into the crystal ball and predict what may happen.”

Cena also mentioned during the interview that he has decided to deliberately keep his dating life out of the public eye following the breakup with Bella.

“I think it’s imperative to try things,” Cena said. “If you try it and you don’t like it, you don’t need to try it again. I don’t ever judge anybody or criticize anybody for what they share or what they don’t share because I’m not them.”

In a separate interview with The Wrap, Cena recently stated that he does not feel that the WWE needs him at the current stage in his career. While he has hinted recently that he’s thinking about retiring, he did add that he has no intentions of severing his ties with the company even if he stops being an active competitor.

“It doesn’t mean that my heart doesn’t lie with WWE, I’ve often said that if I’m doing something like this then it’s impossible to do something like that,” Cena said. “I’m older now, I just turned 42. I watch WWE on a regular basis and the talent is getting faster and more precise, and I’ve always been referred to as ‘unorthodox’ so I’m not exactly the most precise.”

Cena is currently the host of the revived game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?