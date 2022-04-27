John Cena Called Out by Rapper Copywrite in New Diss Track

✖

John Cena has officially been called out by veteran underground rapper Copywrite for allegedly stealing some of his rhymes. In a new track titled "Spoiler Alert/Have U Cena?" the Columbus Ohio native called out the 16-time former WWE Champion and F9 star. Roundhouse Music Co. sent out a press release explaining the track.

"On his new album The High Exhaulted II, buzzing Columbus rapper Copywrite has shared news of an intriguing situation that occurred with WWE wrestler John Cena. On track 3, titled 'Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?', he reveals that Cena stole his lyrics for his own music and WWE performances in a barrage of bars that dissect the fiasco with the wrestler. As Copy says, he first caught Cena stealing lyrics for his WWE act as rapper on YouTube- 'I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I think was the truth/ til he sent the YouTube link as the proof/ now I'm tryna think what to do'. Embarrassingly for Cena, it was in fact glaringly obvious to the veteran rapper that his lyrics had been ripped off without permission, as Copy rhymes "bit it, it was so apparent". After a beat switch, the second half of the track ups the ante even further and finds him coming at Cena with sharply-crafted, fierce bars. Lines like "lies, what your rap career is based on' and 'right now, John loves to play emcee' expose Cena's biting vehemently, driving home the point that he used many lifted lyrics to formulate his rap act for WWE.

"'Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?' is a potent diss track that attacks Cena from all angles, taking no prisoners in the process. In hip-hop history, biting lyrics and styles has always been a cardinal sin, and it appears Cena has committed these sins in regards to stealing shamelessly. 'Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?' offers interesting surprises at every turn, as Copy sharply dissects the situation and throws lyrical darts at Cena with each bar," the release continued. You can listen to the song here.

Cena has stated in the past that he's a fan of Copywrite's and has yet to comment on the new song. The wrestler turned actor first took off in popularity in the mid-2000s with a rapper gimmick, though he eventually dropped it after being positioned as the top star in the company. He would return to his rapping roots during his feud with The Rock in the early 2010s and would sporadically turn back into the "Doctor of Thuganomics" at WrestleMania 35 and 36. He last competed in a televised match at SummerSlam 2021, losing to Roman Reigns.