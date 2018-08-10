WWE Announces John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for Australian ‘Super Show-Down’

Most of WWE’s 2018 has cruised along without John Cena. However, the 16-time World Champion just booked a match.

WWE announced on Friday that Cena will meet Kevin Owens at the October 6 Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, we’ll likely see Cena in action before his Australian date with KO. Per his Twitter account, Cena announced he’ll be a WWE show in Shanghai, China in September. Even more, he teased he’ll unveil a new finishing move in China, so by October, Cena’s new weapon should be finely tuned.

However, some are still anticipating Cena to show up at SummerSlam on Agust 10. But at this point, it doesn’t look like Cena will be on the card. Barring a surprise appearance, Cena will miss SummerSlam.

While most of the Super Show-Down’s card is a mystery, WWE did confirm that The Undertaker will face Triple H along with confirming the likes of Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns. Here’s WWE’s press release: