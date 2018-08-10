WWE Announces John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for Australian ‘Super Show-Down’

Most of WWE’s 2018 has cruised along without John Cena. However, the 16-time World Champion just booked a match.
WWE announced on Friday that Cena will meet Kevin Owens at the October 6 Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.
Videos by ComicBook.com
BREAKING: 16-time World Champion @JohnCena to return to Australia to face @FightOwensFight at @WWE Super Show-Down! New release of premium floor seats on-sale now at @Ticketek_AU https://t.co/cNKL81hBwz #WWESSD #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/KoFSpTo71M— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) August 10, 2018
However, we’ll likely see Cena in action before his Australian date with KO. Per his Twitter account, Cena announced he’ll be a WWE show in Shanghai, China in September. Even more, he teased he’ll unveil a new finishing move in China, so by October, Cena’s new weapon should be finely tuned.
However, some are still anticipating Cena to show up at SummerSlam on Agust 10. But at this point, it doesn’t look like Cena will be on the card. Barring a surprise appearance, Cena will miss SummerSlam.
While most of the Super Show-Down’s card is a mystery, WWE did confirm that The Undertaker will face Triple H along with confirming the likes of Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns. Here’s WWE’s press release:
WWE®’S BIGGEST STARS COME TO AUSTRALIA FOR SUPER SHOW-DOWN ON OCTOBER 6
MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2018 – In partnership with TEG Dainty, WWE will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, a historic event taking placeat the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, October 6, 2018, featuring the largest roster of WWE Superstars and Legends ever to appear in the country.
Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 am AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22 at 12noon AEST and is open until Tuesday, June 26 at 10pm AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The eventwill stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world.
Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will be able to see The Undertaker™ take on Triple H™ for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars including John Cena™, Ronda Rousey™, Shane McMahon™, Seth Rollins™, Roman Reigns™, Shawn Michaels™, Randy Orton™, Nia Jax™, AJ Styles™, Charlotte Flair™, Daniel Bryan™, The Miz™, Sasha Banks™, Alexa Bliss™, Big Show™, Bray Wyatt™, Australian tag team Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce of The IIconics™ and many more*.
“WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade,” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums.”
“WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.”
“The eyes of the world will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October when thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world descend on our great city for WWE Super Show-Down,” said Victorian Minister for Tourism & Major Events, John Eren. “The Victorian Government will keep bringing the biggest events to our state because these events are good for our economy, good for our tourism industry and good for local jobs.”
The largest WWE event previously held in Australia was the Global Warning event in 2002 at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium, setting an entertainment attendance record of 56,743.
*Talent line-up subject to change.