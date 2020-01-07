John Cena Reportedly Happy for Nikki Bella Following Her Engagement Announcement

Nikki Bella announced on Friday that she and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev were officially engaged after he had proposed to her back in November. Wrestling fans were thrilled to hear the news, but many wondered how Bella’s former fiance John Cena felt about the situation. The 16-time world champion proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring back at WrestleMania 33, but their engagement was suddenly called off in April 2018 just one month before the wedding. Cena hasn’t commented about the news on social media, but an unnamed source who claims to be close to him told HollywoodLife he’s happy for her.

“He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well,” the source said. “Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at WrestleMania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Nikki and Artem’s] engagement just makes it all very official and real and that the past is now the past,” the source continued. “He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.”

A second source told the outlet the two hold no ill-will towards each other despite their rocky break-up, which was shown on the third season of Total Bellas.

“John and Nikki are on great terms, he wants nothing but the best for her,” the second source said. “And it’s not a big shock or anything, John knows how happy she is with Artem and how much she wants to settle down so he was expecting this sooner or later. He will always cherish his memories with Nikki but he’s moved on too. John’s very happy with his girlfriend Shay so that makes it easier to accept Nikki moving on.”

Cena has since moved on to date Shay Shariatzadeh. The pair made their red carpet debut several months back at the premiere of Cena’s latest family comedy, Playing With Fire.