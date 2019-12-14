John Cena’s Amazing PPV Streak Could End This Sunday at WWE TLC

John Cena has one of the most impressive current records in WWE, but that record is in danger of coming to an end this Sunday night at TLC.

As pointed out in a post at Reddit, Cena has wrestled on at least one PPV event every year since 2002. Cena’s last WWE PPV match was in Australia at WWE Super Show-Down in October 2018, teaming with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena’s first WWE PPV match was with Chris Jericho at WWE Vengeance in July 2002.

As Cena has started to become more of a success in Hollywood, that streak has seemed like it could be in jeopardy, but he’s always managed to make it back to wrestle at a PPV or two over the last few years.

Notably, Cena didn’t wrestle in a match at WrestleMania this year, breaking a streak of wrestling at 15 consecutive WrestleMania events. Cena first appeared at WWE’s biggest yearly event at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. That non-wrestling debut was featured on the pre-show as Cena was advertised for a rap battle segment with Jay-Z and Fabolous. Neither rapper showed up, and Cena proceeded to dress each guy down in a single person rap battle as he plastered their faces on two cardboard cut-outs of Austin Powers and Mini Me.

Starting with WrestleMania XX, Cena wrestled at the show every year right up until what is, as of right now, his last WrestleMania match: a bout with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last year in New Orleans.

That said, Cena did appear at WrestleMania this year. He came out in his old “Dr. of Thugonomics” gear and cut a memorable promo on Elias. However, no official match happened.

So unless Cena appears at TLC in an unannounced capacity, his 17+ year PPV streak will come to an end on Sunday. It’s not completely inconceivable that Cena could show up unannounced, as the TLC card presently only has seven matches advertised. However, the odds seems incredibly slim.

The card for Sunday night’s WWE TLC event is as follows:

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match – Ladder Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – TLC Match

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD

Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.