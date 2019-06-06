Watch: John Cena Says WWE Won’t Have Just One Top Star Anymore

John Cena appeared at BookCon this week to promote his children’s book “Elbow Grease,” and briefly spoke about his old stomping grounds, the WWE. During a Q&A segment Cena was asked who he believed the next top WWE Superstar in the company would be, but instead of giving a name the 16-time world champion stated that instead of one wrestler being the face of the company, the future of the promotion would be led by a group of top stars.

“I think the dynamic of the program is changing,” Cena said. “For the longest time, I think, if you consider WWE a band, there’s been one front person of the band. I think that dynamic is changing and it’s because the audience is too diverse. I think older males are watching it, younger kids are watching it, females are watching it. The audience is so diverse so with a diverse audience, it’s tough to universally please someone.”

He went through each era of WWE, explaining how the likes of Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock all led the WWE as the top star at some point. But during his reign as the face of the company went on, the audience became more diverse with differing opinions.

“… Even myself as you know, went through a polarizing stage where half the audience likes you and half the audience doesn’t so I don’t think there’s a universal figure that will lead the company forward. I think as the company grows and especially expands globally, you’re gonna have a super-friends of the WWE which is like, people who are essentially fighting for equal share of popularity. I think the band essentially will have ten lead singers of every different race, creed, color, sex, ethnicity.”

Cena last appeared in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35 where, while in his throwback “Doctor of Thuganomics” gear, he hit Elias with an Attitude Adjustment during one of “The Drifter’s” concerts.

In an interview with The Wrap back in mid-May, Cena said the WWE doesn’t need to rely on him making frequent appearances anymore.

“I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars,” Cena said. “There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

“…The WWE does not need me,” he added. “I need it and I love it, and I love every single moment I’m associated with it. But I felt it the first time this year at WrestleMania: I took a step back and looked at everything and (realized) it is such a powerful machine.”

