John Cena's SummerSlam 2023 Match Potentially Lined Up Already

John Cena recently returned to WWE television to set up a United States Championship match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. It was previously reported that WWE was also considering Cena vs. Logan Paul for the two-night event in Los Angeles but those plans fell through. Wrestling insider WrestleVotes gave an update on that match in a new interview with GiveMeSport, saying both sides still want to do it at some point and that it could happen as early as SummerSlam on Aug. 5 in Detroit.

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They'd have made mega money and it's just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they're megastars, so there's got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it," the insider stated.

John Cena on Possible Retirement

Shortly after his return to Raw, Cena tweeted out a message that suddenly had fans wondering if his work as a part-time was coming to an end and that he'd be officially retiring. He wrote, "Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I'll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse."

He'd then explain what he meant in a new interview with The Associated Press this week — "I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn't explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey."

"I'm feeling my age, so to speak. I could use a little bit of rest, but all my choice," he later added. "These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one I'm really excited for because this movie does not stop. It is going to be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy. I'm also trying to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I'm trying to do my best to not fall into the trap of workaholism where I just hide in my work and I'm not a fully open, vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people that I love. I haven't yet sacrificed my relationships for my work. I'm at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit on all cylinders."