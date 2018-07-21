John Cena Says He Has A Heel Turn In His Future

While in San Diego, California at this year’s Comic-Con, John Cena confirmed an upcoming heel turn. Kind of.

Cena was at the yearly event promoting an upcoming film, Bumblebee. In fact, Cena was walking around the convention center early in the day on Friday wearing full attire from the film, crawing quite the crowd in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the interesting things about this upcoming film is that John Cena takes on playing a villain, or day we say, a heel. In the wrestling world, fans have craved a Cena heel turn for years. Though we aren’t likely to get that at this point, fans will get to see Cena finally in a role where he isn’t playing a cookie-cutter good guy in Bumblebee.

The contrast of the character Cena plays in this role versus his typical movie roles and WWE’s persona brought about an interesting quote from Cena at Comic-Con (relayed to us by ComicBook.com’s Dallas Jackson).

Cena was asked, “What is it like going from a hero like Ferdinand, to a cold hearted villain?”

“Well, I couldn’t help but notice you paused to insert cold hearted to that sentence so that may be a bit presumptuous,” Cena said. “To actually answer your question, I think it is a really great opportunity. I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn’t seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted; so this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me. So, don’t expect heel John Cena in the WWE – that’s Inside Baseball talk for some of you – but it means bad guy John Cena isn’t happening there, so this is that chance for me.”

While we did see a heel John Cena early on in his WWE career, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen him play the villain. Bumblebee will be released on December 21st and is your chance to see the WWE star on the heel side once again.