John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed

John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.

Paul did already plant the seeds for this, saying previously that he wanted to challenge Cena at WrestleMania, but it wasn't known if that was legitimately happening soon or if he was just putting stuff out there to make it into reality down the line. If this report is true though, it seems it is happening sooner rather than later.

Cena is Teflon at this point, so having him face Logan would not be that off an idea. Paul has delivered entertaining matches every time he's jumped in the ring, and he would no doubt do so again against one of the best in the business in Cena.

Also, you've got to believe that the promo battles between these two could be great, especially if Paul takes a few notes on what worked and what didn't from his back-and-forth with Roman Reigns. For now though we'll just have to wait and see, but we don't have to wait long to see Cena in action again, as he will be teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Reigns during tonight's WWE SmackDown.

