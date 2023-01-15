New John Cena Report Indicates WWE's WrestleMania 39 Plans

John Cena, based on numerous reports from the past six months, will be back in action at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. But the mystery regarding who his opponent might be has remained unsolved. Austin Theory had been openly calling for a match with Cena for well over a year, but then Logan Paul inserted himself into the conversation after his excellent bout with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Cena stepped back in the ring for a tag team match with Kevin Owens against Reigns and Sami Zayn late last month and, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE planned to tape something involving Cena and Theory while he was in Tampa for that episode of SmackDown.

Sapp noted that Theory had his travel plans changed in order for him to be in Tampa that night. He noted, "We aren't told if that was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed," before stating that Cena vs. Paul was the plan internally as of November.

"That's my dream. I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," Paul said shortly after his match with Reigns.

It's entirely possible that the plans have shifted back to Theory, and he even dropped a "The Champ is Here!" line on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Which match sounds better to you? Let us know in the comments!