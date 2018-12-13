John Cena Apologizes to WWE Fans, Says Upcoming Dates Will Not Be Televised

John Cena will return to WWE later this month but just like the 16-time WWE Champion himself, you won’t be able to see any of it.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Cena revealed that his none of his December and January dates will be televised. He also said he was given the opportunity by WWE to take a month to relax, but true to form, Cena rejected the offer.

“I do apologize for being away for so long, but I have these wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy. I was given the choice of taking one month to catch my breath and live what I would call a normal life. It took me about two seconds to turn that down. On December 26th, I return to Madison Square Garden and do a nice live event run with the WWE right up through the middle of January.”

Cena says his return is more about getting back in touch with his roots after all 2018 has been his thinnest wrestling year to date.

“None of these shows are televised. I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun.”

Cena went on to say that he’ll be out to film another movie starting January 20 — seven days before the Royal Rumble.

A chunk of Cena’s schedule did hit the internet a few weeks ago, and per Cena’s word, most of them are Live Events. However two dates in December are for Raw, but it sounds we’ll just have to wait and see.

Madison Square Garden, New York – December 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York – December 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — December 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – December 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – December 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – January 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – January 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – January 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – January 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – January 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – January 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – January 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – January 14 (Raw)

Per Cena’s quote, his status for the Royal Rumble seems unlikely, however, you can never rule a surprise appearance by him. It’s hard to imagine, regardless of his Hollywood responsibilities, that Cena won’t be around for the Rumble or the build to WrestleMania.

“I’m far from done with the WWE,” Cena told ESPN earlier this year. “The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE,” he said.

“I don’t feel like they’re dependent on me in any way. I think the program is riveting as it stands and there are so many gifted young performers that deserve a chance and have earned a chance so there couldn’t be a better time for me to take a break,” he said.