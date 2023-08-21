John Cena's Return to WWE TV Confirmed

John Cena is returning to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on the Sept. 1 episode, as confirmed by Ryan Satin of FOX Sports on Monday. Cena's appearances on WWE programming have been sparse over the past few years, but so far in 2023 he has popped up on an episode of Monday Night Raw, challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 and made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank premium live event to push for a WrestleMania in London. It's unclear if he'll be in action at the show or if he'll build to a match at an upcoming pay-per-view, but Satin also noted that he'll be at WWE's Superstar Spectacle event on Sept. 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India.

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena said on Busted Open Radio in May while reflecting on his most recent WrestleMania match. "That's another thing that I learned from those veterans. At the time, guys like Eddie (Guerrero) would just risk so much [just in the name of not] giving the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel, I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally, when I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there.

"I'm at a point where everything I have, in comparison to the bar that's been set... what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That's what I feel confident that I can deliver, and that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I'm humble enough to say that's awesome, because you're supposed to leave it better than you found it," he continued.

This story is developing...