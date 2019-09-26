John Morrison Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE

It appears a familiar face is returning to the WWE. According to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, former Intercontinental, WWE Tag Team and ECW Champion John Morrison (real name John Hennigan) has signed a new deal with WWE to return to the company. Morrison initially joined WWE via winning the third season of Tough Enough, and eventually broke out in the tag division as part of MNM under the name Johnny Nitro.

Upon leaving WWE Morrison would go on to work for Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Impact Wrestling and gradually grew in popularity on the independent scene alongside his wife Taya Valkyrie. He captured the Impact World Heavyweight Championship in October 2018 but left the company following Sammiversary XVII in July.

No details on the length of his contract were available in the initial report. Neither Morrison nor WWE have officially commented on the signing as of Thursday morning.

This story is developing…