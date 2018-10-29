HBO’s John Oliver Criticizes WWE’s Decision to Continue Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver aired a new episode on HBO on Sunday night, and host John Oliver had some harsh words for the WWE and their decision to continue with the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Oliver had previously discussed WWE’s 10-year business deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority back on Oct. 14 episode, but had a follow-up segment on Sunday after WWE officials announced on Thursday they would hold the Nov. 2 event in Riyadh as planned despite the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in early October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the first part of John Oliver’s complete and utter ethering of the WWE/Saudi Arabia deal on tonight’s “Last Week Tonight.” More to come, including their own Crown Jewel hype video. pic.twitter.com/Fzw2Qm4kJt — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 29, 2018

Oliver began by recapping the deal as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble from back in April, complete with Titus O’Neil’s infamous slide under the ring when he accidentally tripped during the main event.

“Look, I just don’t think there is any better encapsulation of the WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia than a wrestler meeting Saudi Arabian princes before falling flat on his face,” Oliver joked.

He then turned his attention to Crown Jewel, bringing up such topics as John Cena reportedly backing out of the event and members of the fan base being vocally against the deal with the country as whole. Oliver then played a clip from The Undertaker’s promo during SmackDown 1000 where the majority of the crowd began to boo once “The Deadman” mentioned Crown Jewel.

“I think the WWE itself just turned heel,” Oliver said. “Do you know how clearly, deeply bad something has to be to get wrestling fans to boo a wrestling event at a wrestling event? That is the type of crowd reaction you’d expect to hear if the WWE Championship was suddenly won by Beck.”

And here’s part two of John Oliver’s ethering of WWE on the “Last Week Tonight” that just ended, including a special hype video for Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/OlXC9ROWwv — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 29, 2018

Oliver then brought up how the WWE’s advertising for the event felt “a little tone deaf” given the recent controversy, citing an Instagram ad that had “DX” spray-painted on an urn with the caption “Respect is out the window at #WWECrownJewel.”

“It is not going to be easy for the WWE to thread the needle on this,” Oliver said. “They are pushing ahead with this event despite the serious concerns of some of their own wrestlers and their own fan base.”

The segment closed out with a parody hype video for the show, which poked fun at female wrestlers being banned from the event, Cena’s reported absence and the Brothers of Destruction using death in many of their promos.

Crown Jewel is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday on the WWE Network.