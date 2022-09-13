WWE Fans Are Loving Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return

Believe it or not, it has been 281 days since Johnny Gargano wrestling on national television. The former NXT Champion and standout has been away from the world of wrestling for nearly a year. When Triple H took over creative for WWE last month, fans wondered how long it would be until Gargano returned to the company, and that return took place just a couple of weeks ago. Gargano has been back with the company, and on Monday night, he made his way back to the ring.

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw saw Johnny Gargano, aka Johnny Wrestling, return to in-ring action once again. Gargano took on Chad Gable in a one-on-one match in the middle of the new episode of Raw, and WWE fans couldn't have been more excited to see him back.

From the time Gargano appeared on the episode, fans started flooding Twitter with messages of joy and excitement regarding his return.

You can check out a few of those reactions below!