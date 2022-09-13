WWE Fans Are Loving Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return
Believe it or not, it has been 281 days since Johnny Gargano wrestling on national television. The former NXT Champion and standout has been away from the world of wrestling for nearly a year. When Triple H took over creative for WWE last month, fans wondered how long it would be until Gargano returned to the company, and that return took place just a couple of weeks ago. Gargano has been back with the company, and on Monday night, he made his way back to the ring.
The latest episode of Monday Night Raw saw Johnny Gargano, aka Johnny Wrestling, return to in-ring action once again. Gargano took on Chad Gable in a one-on-one match in the middle of the new episode of Raw, and WWE fans couldn't have been more excited to see him back.
From the time Gargano appeared on the episode, fans started flooding Twitter with messages of joy and excitement regarding his return.
You can check out a few of those reactions below!
Turn it Up
When @JohnnyGargano came out on #wweraw pic.twitter.com/xZ2Mq2r4JT— Jared Ellis (@jaredellis_96) September 13, 2022
So Good
I missed watching Johnny Gargano wrestle. He is so good at it.— Jade (@ohhellojade) September 13, 2022
A Star Is Born
I'm happy about the return of johnny Gargano
Tonight
A future huge star is about to be born 💫 tonight— Mike maccarone (@randysavage6699) September 13, 2022
Chills
The theme of Johnny Gargano is unreal gives you chills of excitement #WWERAW— Aaron Martin (@BroGod4Life) September 13, 2022
One of the Best
Johnny Gargano is one of the best wrestlers in the world #WWERAW— 𝖂𝖞𝖆𝖙𝖙 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 ❤️🔥 (@TheWyattFann) September 13, 2022
Art
johnny gargano really makes wrestling look like the art is. #WWERaw— Nando (@WwrestlingfanW) September 13, 2022
Proud of You
i'm gonna cry!!! love you so much buddy i'm so proud of you @JohnnyGargano 😭😭😭🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/YNdwHUZdyC— emily (@aewbucks) September 13, 2022
Not a Drill
JOHNNY GARGANO RETURN MATCH NEXT THIS IS NOT A DRILL #WWERAW— Fretzlemania Podcast (@Fretzlemania) September 13, 2022
Johnny Wrestling
Johnny Gargano is in great shape. I missed seeing this guy on my TV screen doing what he does best. Johnny Wrestling is back!! #WWERaw— Generation Zed (@GenerationZed1) September 13, 2022
Goosebumps
Love Hearing Rebel Heart When i saw Johnny Gargano Returned and came to the main roster gave me legit goosebumps @JohnnyGargano is my favorite Wrestler from coming from NXT. #WWERaw— Desha Paulino (@ofwgkta0531) September 13, 2022