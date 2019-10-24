Watch: Shawn Michaels’ Entrance Theme Syncs up Perfectly With Joker’s Dancing Scene

As Joker continues to rake in millions at the box office, Todd Phillips’ adaptation of the classic DC Comics villain has become a meme factory for social media in recent weeks. One of the most popular scenes from the film to spoof is a sequence during the third act, in which Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck dances his way down a set of stairs in The Bronx to the Gary Glitter song “Rock and Roll Part 2.” On Wednesday Twitter user @KurtisNorman uploaded the clip, only this time the dancing sequence was set to Shawn Michaels’ “Sexy Boy” theme song.

Based on the reactions, comic and wrestling fans both seemed to love the clip. By Thursday morning it had racked up more than 100,000 views.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker – Sexy Boy (Shawn Michaels) pic.twitter.com/7SYtk4FGXV — Kurtis Norman (@KurtisNorman) October 23, 2019

The now-famous stairs run along West 167th Street in New York City, connecting Shakespeare and Anderson Avenues. Since the movie’s release the stairs have become a hot spot for social media personalities and tourists, which has started to become a problem for local residents.

The film was released back on Oct. 4 and has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 69%. ComicBook’s Brandon Davis gave the film a perfect five-star rating while calling it a “masterpiece.”

“Joker is loaded with mystery on top of its numerous twists,” Davis wrote. “By the time it ends, viewers will be left with several questions about the experience, some of which might be scarily directed at themselves. Phoenix’s Arthur laughs his way through terrible scenarios. For this, the actor demands an Oscar nomination it might not be the only nod this DC Comics movie earns. The cinematography, score, and direction create something unlike anything before it and it’s terrifying, thrilling, and moving.

“Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it,” he continued.

As for Shawn Michaels, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has made a number of appearances on WWE television in 2019. Over the summer he teased a possible in-ring return against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, but his opponent wound up being a different Hall of Famer — Bill Goldberg. Michaels currently works as a trainer at WWE’s Performance Center.