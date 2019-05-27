Watch: Jon Moxley Headed To New Japan Pro Wrestling Next Month

The Jon Moxley tour of professional wrestling will continue on June 5th at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Moxley posted a video to his Twitter account on Sunday night which announced he will be headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling for what looks to be a match against Juice Robinson. You can see the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moxley debuted with All Elite Wrestling on Saturday night at the company’s first-ever show, Double Or Nothing, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was revealed after the show that Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with the company. That deal also allows him to take some outside bookings, like the upcoming show (or shows) with NJPW, when AEW is between shows and running a lighter schedule. AEW’s next show is not until the end of June.

In the video, Moxley is shown sitting at a bar while highlights of IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson play on the television. Moxley is carving a symbol into the bar while later the message “Time’s Up” appears on the screen. The video was also shared by NJPW’s official social media accounts and on their YouTube page.

June 5th is the date of the finals of this year’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament.

Moxley won’t be the only AEW star headed to Japan in early June. Chris Jericho is set to wrestle IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada on June 9th at NJPW’s second biggest show of the year, Dominion. Jericho defeated Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing and will move on to face “Hangman” Adam Page in a match to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion later this year.