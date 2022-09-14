Wrestling Fans React to Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins Snubbed from PWI 500 Top Ten
Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Top 500 List has arrived. Utilizing a combination of kayfabe prominence and genuine athleticism, the PWI 500 ranks professional wrestlers across the world based on their win-loss record, their success against high-caliber and diverse talent, and their overall impact on the sport from July 1st, 2021 until June 30th, 2022. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed the top spot for the second time in his career thanks to his lengthy title reign and successful defenses against the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, while NJPW's Kazuchika Okada and AEW's CM Punk rounded out the podium. Scattered across the top ten are other top stars from the world's biggest wrestling companies such as AAA's El Hijo de Vikingo and former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham.
1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
2. Kazuchika Okada
3. CM Punk
4. Adam Page
5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley
6. Cody Rhodes
7. Bryan Danielson
8. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo
9. Big E
10. Jonathan Gresham
While the top spot is all but undeniable thanks to Reigns's dominance, fans are frustrated over several names that missed out of the top ten.
Robbery
The fact that Moxley and Rollins aren't apart of the PWI Top 5 let alone 10 is a robbery!— Charlie Goldberg (@CJGoldberg) September 14, 2022
Alternate List
My list of #PWI500 top 10
Jon Moxley— Matt That BLK Wrestlin' Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) September 14, 2022
Roman Reigns
Kazuchika Okada
Will Ospreay
Shingo Tagaki
Dax Hardwood
Jonathan Gresham
Josh Alexander
CM Punk (yes I put him on here, if y'all can't get over that one please move on yo.)
Konosuke Takeshita
Where is Eddie Kingston?
Eddie Kingston I don't know where they put you on the #PWI500, but i guarantee you would be AT LEAST top 5 on the Lindsay's Wrestlers Illustrated 500 (a cool ranking system i just invented) love you babe pic.twitter.com/tF6ChP7vo5— 🫀Lintendo Bitch 💋 Average WOW Enjoyer (@LindsayRaeGun) September 14, 2022
Top 5
One day I'll be in the #PWI500 list but untill then we work.
Also, side note. Jon Moxley should of been top 5 in my opinion, number 12 doesn't cut it.— The 'Broken Brawler' Casey Blackrose 🖤🥀 (@CaseyBlackRose) September 14, 2022
Not Bad, But...
@WWERollins should’ve cracked top 10 to me, but #17 still isn’t bad 🏌🏾♂️ #PWI500— Big Rich (@EricDRichardson) September 14, 2022
Lack of Dax
Where the hell is Dax Harwood on that list?— John Prescott (@jprescottirl) September 14, 2022
#13
Ah man I suck— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 14, 2022
Unpinned
Moxley not making the PWI Top 10 in a year where he wasn't pinned or submitted once and finished the evaluation period with the interim World Championship was a choice. 😬 https://t.co/IVAtx9k07t— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) September 14, 2022