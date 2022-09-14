Wrestling Fans React to Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins Snubbed from PWI 500 Top Ten

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Top 500 List has arrived. Utilizing a combination of kayfabe prominence and genuine athleticism, the PWI 500 ranks professional wrestlers across the world based on their win-loss record, their success against high-caliber and diverse talent, and their overall impact on the sport from July 1st, 2021 until June 30th, 2022. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed the top spot for the second time in his career thanks to his lengthy title reign and successful defenses against the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, while NJPW's Kazuchika Okada and AEW's CM Punk rounded out the podium. Scattered across the top ten are other top stars from the world's biggest wrestling companies such as AAA's El Hijo de Vikingo and former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham.

1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Kazuchika Okada

3. CM Punk

4. Adam Page

5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

6. Cody Rhodes

7. Bryan Danielson

8. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

9. Big E

10. Jonathan Gresham

While the top spot is all but undeniable thanks to Reigns's dominance, fans are frustrated over several names that missed out of the top ten.