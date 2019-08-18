Jon Moxley Unmasks Pentagon Jr. During Match At Independent Show

Jon Moxley unmasked one of the most successful luchadores in recent years during an independent wrestling show on Friday night.

Moxley took on Pentagon Jr. in the main event of Northeast Wrestling’s “Prison Break” show Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday night. Just before Moxley hit his finish, the Paradigm Shift, he unmasked Pentagon.

You can see it happen via some footage posted to social media by fans that were at the event.

Jon Moxley & Pentagon Jr. put on a hell of a match last at Northeast Wrestling’s Prison Break! #JonMoxley #PentagonJr #NEWPrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/i3b4mW4tMQ — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) August 17, 2019

Pentagon has been a star with multiple promotions, including AEW, AAA, and Lucha Underground. He and Fenix, otherwise known as the Lucha Brothers, are the current reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions. The team is set to wrestle The Young Bucks in a ladder match at AEW All Out at the end of this month.

The Bucks and Lucha Brothers previously faced each other at AEW Double Or Nothing when the Bucks were the AAA World Tag Team Champions. Though the Bucks won that match, the Lucha Brothers defeated them a few weeks later in AAA to win the championships.

Moxley, on the other hand, is getting ready to face Kenny Omega at All Out. The build to that match started when Moxley made his surprise debut at the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, attacking both Omega and Chris Jericho.

Both matches at AEW All Out have the possibility of being show-stealers on what is one of the most anticipated events of the summer.