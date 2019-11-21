Jordan Myles Seemingly Released From WWE Contract, Booked for Independent Events

It looks like the drama between WWE and ACH (formerly known as Jordan Myles) is over. The NXT Breakout Tournament winner took to Twitter on Wednesday with a photo of himself signing papers with the caption “#KingIsBack.” It’s unclear if these are official release papers, but a portion of the WWE logo can be seen in the top corner. Several weeks back Myles took to social media to call out Triple H, Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE management over the design of his first official t-shirt with the company, which he felt was racially insensitive and said it resembled blackface. WWE released a statement saying Myles had collaborated on and approved the shirt, which he denied.

On Nov. 13 Myles posted a video on social media angrily claiming that he had quit WWE, stating that he no longer wanted to “work for racists.” He later followed up by saying that he was still technically under contract with the company and had not been granted his release at the time.

WWE has yet to release an official statement on Myles’ release. ComicBook.com has reached out to the company for comment.

On top of that tweet, the former Ring of Honor star also announced he had been booked for two independent wrestling shows, one of which is on Friday night.

“Hey Brother, I Heard You’re Running In November”#HeavyMetalWrestling at @502Bar!

11/22/19

Doors at 8PM The King of Texas is back!@ACHisSuper returns to take on @TheYoungGun_CH! Tickets available at https://t.co/IcgYvVlAMx! pic.twitter.com/Q1qZoYqq0E — HeavyMetalWrestling (@HeavyMetalPro) November 21, 2019

“Hey @VinceMcMahon Can’t hold me down no more,” he tweeted on Thursday. “This is FOR THE WRESTLING CULTURE.”

During a media conference call on Wednesday, Triple H talked about wrestlers asking for their releases on social media.

“If you have an issue, talk to us,” Hunter said. “If you think ‘oh, I’m gonna go put that on the media’ that’s not a way to go about doing your business. If I had a complaint with a talent, I don’t go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. So I’ve never understood that process.

“There’s a silliness to it, to me there’s a maturity issue of it’s not how you handle business,” he later added. “Anybody that’s out there that is serious about it that’s talking on the internet, that ain’t the place to do it. We all have phones, we all have cell phones, you handle your business like a professional. Everybody likes to think we don’t stick to the word and everybody likes to say professional wrestlers, the key word in front of that — professional. That’s what we’re trying to change about the business and make people more professional.”