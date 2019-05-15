Kabuki Warriors: Reactions to Asuka and Kairi Sane’s New Tag Team Name

WWE has had a rough go of it lately when it comes to naming tag teams.

The very popular NXT tag team the War Raiders was brought up to the main roster and promptly had their names changed to the Viking Experience. They’re now known as the Viking Raiders but fans are still wondering why their original name that was popular during their time with NXT is not being used.

The latest tag team victim of WWE fan’s outrage is the new team of Asuka and Kairi Sane. While it was originally rumored that Kairi and Io Shirai would be brought up from NXT together, where they tagged as the Sky Pirates, the team ended up being Asuka and Sane with Paige as their manager.

On Tuesday during SmackDown Live, the team received their official tag team name: The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE fans are not having it.

Ladies and gentlemen, these women are now apparently known as the KABUKI WARRIORS. How long until they come out to the old Orient Express music? This company… pic.twitter.com/YaMTLt96yR — RD Reynolds (@WrestleCrapRD) May 14, 2019

The tag team of Kairi and Asuka are going to be called Kabuki Warriors. pic.twitter.com/A2HNJK4KXg — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) May 14, 2019

Oh god, apparently Asuka and Kairi Sane’s Tag-Team name is …. wait for it …

Kabuki Warriors — Quokka Brenda (@nerdBrenda) May 14, 2019

Paige: They are the Kabuki Warriors!

Kairi: pic.twitter.com/Co0AooziHM — grammar (@ItsGrammarian) May 15, 2019

Kairi Sane may have set a record for being in a tag team with the coolest name (Sky Pirates) and lamest (Kabuki Warriors) almost simultaneously. — Joe Gagne (@joegagne) May 14, 2019

What do you think of the new name? Let us know in the comments section.

