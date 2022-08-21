Karrion Kross and Scarlett Reveal He Was 'On The Verge' of Taking BKFC Deal, Delays Helped WWE Return Happen

It's a wild time in WWE at the moment, as the Triple H era of WWE Creative has resulted in several released stars making their returns to the company. Names like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row have all been brought back, and so far things are going well for all involved. In a new interview with WWE After The Bell, Kross and Scarlett revealed several details on what led to their return to WWE, including the fact that Kross had almost signed a deal with the BKFC and had someone trying to get him to relocate so he could fight in the UFC. Fortunately, the call from Triple H came before he was locked into something else.

"Here's some breaking news. Daniel Gracie, who is one of our head instructors for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he was encouraging me to re-locate to Philadelphia and fight in UFC. On top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking to David Feldman from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I was on the verge of taking a three-fight deal. On top of that, we were getting involved in television projects and movies and stuff like that," Kross said.

"It's kind of funny how it all worked out. It kept getting pushed back for delays and had it not, and we signed on, there is a really good chance we may have not been able to come back when we got the call," Kross said.

"We had a lot of opportunities for signing for different companies and nothing ever felt right. We had one opportunity that would have, you would have made some quick cash, but I don't think it would have been good for you long-term. It's good that we waited," Scarlett said.

It was previously reported that Kross was going to be an opponent of Wardlow's during his feud with MJF, but the report went on to say that the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

Kross and Scarlett also talked about their return to SmackDown and what it felt like being back in WWE. "The thing I was nervous about, I was nervous that I wasn't going to feel those same butterflies anymore because I had become almost too peaceful and content not being there," Scarlett said. "Going through day by day, I was like, 'I love wrestling, I don't need it to make me happy.' At one point, my identity was completely associated with my career, that was everything about it. I was most worried coming out, 'Am I going to feel that?' Oh my God, everything is back and rushing in. It was just as special as the very first time I ever had my first match. It was perfect and amazing."

"It's really hard to find the words. To want something so bad and then to have to accept that's not the reality anymore, and then to get a call one day, out of the blue, and be offered everything you were striving for. It's pretty incredible. I remember my first match back on the Indies, after being released, I was worried what was going to happen, going into a small room after working giant arenas in WWE, whether that was going to voluntarily turn on when I heard music, and it did. Even a small group of people in a small venue in Vegas, it turned on and I was like, 'I still love this.' It didn't have to do with the bells and whistles and smoke and mirrors and all the people, I still love to do this and entertain anybody, whether it's a few people or a few thousand. You magnify that feeling, being in the arena, it was awesome. To see everybody again too, it was a good feeling," Kross said.

H/T Fightful