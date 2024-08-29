Kayla Braxton Gives Update on Wrestling Future After WWE Departure

Back in June, WWE backstage correspondent and co-host of The Bump Kayla Braxton announced that she would be departing WWE. She revealed the news to fans on social media which came as a surprise as she had been with the company since 2016. At first she worked as a host and ring announcer on NXT, slowly working her way up the ladder working several pay-per-views backstage before eventually moving to the SmackDown brand.

When rumors began flying that her departure must mean she was on her way to AEW, Becker was quick to nip that in the bud. She explained that if she wanted to stick to wrestling, she wouldn’t be leaving WWE. Since her departure she has spread her wings to pursue other projects, including acting. She wrapped her first movie in July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kayla Becker Reveals Her Wrestling Future After Departing WWE

While on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Becker elaborated on her decision to leave WWE and if she could ever see herself coming back in some capacity. “Yeah, I think so [her response when asked if she’s done with wrestling for now]. That’s the one thing about our fans too. They think, ‘Oh, you leave WWE, you must be going to AEW or OnlyFans.’ It’s like the only two options that they think that you have,” Becker said.

“I’m like, ‘Actually, I’m doing neither.’ I think wrestling will always be like a love of mine and always be a family of mine. But I think I just really didn’t want to pigeonhole myself as a host and a broadcaster and just see what else I can do out there. I mean, there’s always the possibility that maybe I pop back in for a fun cameo or something down the road. But yeah, I think my time is done.”

Elsewhere in the interview she stated that she feels “good” about her decision and that it was the right one as she felt like it was her time to go. “There was nothing negative about my reason for leaving. It was just done everything I can do there, I’ve hit the ceiling at this time. At that point, I was just kind of wasting my time, and I think everybody else’s time. Someone else could be moving into my spot, and then I could be moving on to the next part of my life. So I’m really at peace with it.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.