Kayla Braxton Says Goodbye to WWE, Reveals Final Show Appearance

A WWE favorite will soon be leaving the company, as today Kayla Braxton announced that her last show with WWE will be the upcoming SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Braxton has been part of WWE for the past eight years, and according to a report from Fightful Select, has been working for WWE under a verbal agreement after her deal recently expired. She's already started going by her real name Kayla Becker on social media as well, and in a social media post, she revealed that she is departing WWE to pursue her next chapter. In that post, she talks about Michael Cole bringing her into WWE back in 2016 and also fondly recalls her delightful feud with Paul Heyman. As for where that next chapter takes her, the report mentions AEW was evidently made aware of Kayla's contract status a few weeks ago, but nothing about discussions between the two is known.

Saying Goodbye to WWE

"After nearly 8 years holding the microphone on WWE television, I am setting it down to pursue my next chapter. Next week at the world's most famous arena, I will be officially signing off. During my years with WWE, I was able to master the art of the back-stage interview. I hope I was able to turn minutes into moments for you who watched week to week and maybe even ushered in a new fan base. My banter with Paul Heyman became the stuff of legend, and I am so thankful for all he has done to elevate my career. I gained a wealth of knowledge from the Wise man and for that, I'll be eternally grateful.

🥹🥰🙏🏽 THANK YOU @WWE. I 🫶🏽 U 4 EVA !!! pic.twitter.com/kcvfa9UIMz — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 22, 2024

In 2016, the legendary Michael Cole brought me in to begin my WWE career as a ring announcer with NXT, but I quickly found myself touring the globe, hosting hall of fame ceremonies, kickoff shows and helping launch WWE's first weekly morning show, 'The Bump'. I exited 'The Bump' after more than 200 shows and a move to Los Angeles. Now on the west coast, I have been offered new opportunities that will further utilize the skills I gained working for the largest sports entertainment company in the world.

I am extremely thankful to Triple H, Nick Khan, WWE and all of its partners for allowing me to be a trusted voice on WWE television for all these years. Thank you to every single person who made me feel like this was my home and that I was a part of this family. Thank you for taking a chance on me and welcoming this outsider with open arms.

I hope I made you proud and I'd love it if you'd stay with me for this next chapter. I'm excited to reveal to all of you what I have coming up next!!!!"

Time In WWE

During her time in WWE, Braxton has been a frequent presence as a backstage interviewer, panelist, and host for WWE's premium live event kickoff shows. She was also a ring announcer in NXT, and later would help launch WWE's first weekly show in The Bump, which has had its share of unforgettable moments, including the hosts' always fantastic Halloween costume reveals.

We wish Braxton all the best and can't wait to see what she does next.