WWE’s Drew McIntyre Reveals His Plans for CM Punk’s Bracelet After Bash in Berlin

Drew McIntyre is currently in one of the most compelling stories in WWE with CM Punk. This weekend, the two will go to war in a strap match — both men will be bound together by rope and must touch all four corners of the ring to win the match. They both have some experience in that arena, but after Punk’s loss at SummerSlam as he took his eye of the prize — a friendship bracelet with the names of his wife AJ Mendez (former WWE wrestler AJ Lee) and their dog Larry — he’s out for revenge.

Ahead of that match, ComicBook sat down with McIntyre at The Killer’s Game press junket where he discussed his role in Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game based on the book by Jay R. Bonansinga. He stars opposite future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, and Terry Crews. When asked about what he plans on doing with the bracelet, McIntyre explains that he’s thought about breaking it apart but he gets much more enjoyment out of the torment he causes Punk.

Drew McIntyre Still Holding CM Punk’s Bracelet Hostage

“It comes with me everywhere. What am I gonna do with it? I don’t know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that’s too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress It’s hilarious. Over something that’s, you know, just a piece of trash to me,” McIntyre said. “Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I’m given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I’ll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame.

Put it above my mantle and look at my greatest achievement. Not wrestling the main event at WrestleMania, multiple world titles; holding the place together when the world shut down during the pandemic. Now taking CM Punk out of wrestling? My number one achievement. I also was in a real movie which he’s never done. Straight to DVD, Punk.“

In The Killer’s Game directed by JJ Perry, top hitman Joe Flood (Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness. He decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late. Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley also star in the film which has a screenplay by Rand Ravich and James Coyne. The Killer’s Game is produced by Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance), Steve Richards (Endurance Media), and Kia Jam (K. Jam Media) and Lipsync.

The Killer’s Game releases in theaters on September 13th.