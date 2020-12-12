Kenny Omega Match Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week

Kenny Omega is a busy man lately, working double duty for both AEW and Impact Wrestling. After a successful appearance on last week’s Impact which brought with it some of the highest ratings the show has seen in years, he has been signed to appear once again this week on Impact. Omega will follow that up with a match Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, as was revealed on Friday.

Omega will be in action against Joey Janela on Dynamite. The match was signed after a video of Omega was posted where he addressed some flack he received for not having to face Janela in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Omega and Janela were scheduled to face-off, but Janela was pulled at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, Omega worked against Sonny Kiss and was victorious in under 30 seconds.

Omega and Janela will face each other on Wednesday night in a No DQ / Anything Goes match. Omega stated that if Janela is able to defeat him, he will grant Janela an AEW Championship shot down the line.

Check out Omega laying out the challenge below.

When approached by a paparazzo at the airport today and captured on video, #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX made a challenge for a specific match Live on Wednesday on #AEWDynamite. Here is the challenge: pic.twitter.com/glvfGtqpRC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2020

Omega won the Eliminator Tournament to become #1 contender to the #AEW World Title. His scheduled quarterfinals opponent Joey Janela couldn’t participate due to safety protocols. Now Janela can earn a title shot with a win on Wednesday in his preferred element No DQ Anything Goes pic.twitter.com/l0t0L61wau — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2020

#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX has challenged Joey Janela to a special World Title Eliminator match next week Dec 16 Live on #AEWDynamite Anything Goes with No DQ. The challenge has been accepted, Omega v. Janela No DQ World Title Eliminator match is sanctioned for Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/R4bYY9pldP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2020

The updated card for this week’s AEW Dynamite is as follows: