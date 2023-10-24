Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes Reunite in New Netflix Series

All Elite Wrestling does not exist without the minds of Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. Those two men made up half of the original braintrust that founder Tony Khan approached to build his wrestling promotion and went on to become AEW’s inaugural co-Executive Vice Presidents alongside the Young Bucks. Rhodes and Omega’s history goes even further back than AEW, as these two were bitter rivals in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor throughout 2017 as they feuded over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the leadership of Bullet Club. Despite their storied past before AEW was founded, Rhodes and Omega never shared the ring in AEW.

While their current respective contracts indicate that they will likely never wrestle either against or alongside one another again, Rhodes and Omega are reuniting in a project outside of the squared circle.

Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega Share The Netflix Screen

The American Nightmare and the Best Bout Machine share the Eden Wrestling Federation locker room.

Both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega make vocal appearances as themselves in the new Netflix series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The animated adventure is inspired by the video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

“If the overwhelmingly positive reviews aren’t enough, take it from me that Captain Laserhawk on Netflix is a heck of a fun ride!(Not an attempt at self promotion whatsoever),” Omega wrote on Twitter. “You may see one of my old friends make an appearance too.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is now streaming on Netflix.

Are Omega and Rhodes Still Friends?

Even though they now compete for opposing companies, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes remain friends to this day.

“He was born into the business and he understood a lot from his father. He knew what we needed, he knew what we needed to line up,” Omega said of Rhodes shortly after he departed AEW.

“Matt, Nick (the Young Bucks) and I have a great relationship; Kenny and I have a great relationship. We’re bonded forever,” Rhodes said this past summer. “If we never step into another ring together, I would have their back and I hope they have mine, and I really wish them the best in whatever they do.”

Rhodes is currently entangled in a feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw while Omega is battling former manager Don Callis and his new allies on AEW Dynamite.