Kenny Omega Launches Supplement With REDCON1

Professional wrestlers have always been logical ambassadors for supplement lines, and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is the next in line to launch his own brand. Omega announced on Twitter that he has partnered with REDCON1 to launch a pre-workout supplement. For $49.99, the first customers will get the supplement and a collector's edition Kenny Omega Elite shirt. There are only 5,000 of these bundles, with 250 of the shirts being signed by Omega.

Omega wrote, "Well, today's the day and I've officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you're into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving!"

The website notes that Omega has been working with the company for the last eight months in developing the product.

There are several videos on the website that show Omega's partnership with the brand.

(1) KENNY OMEGA V-TRIGGER TOTAL WAR PREWORKOUT FEATURES:

- V-TRIGGER FLAVOR, INSPIRED BY KENNY'S LOVE OF LEMONHEADS

- HOLOGRAPHIC REFLECTIVE LABEL, DESIGNED BY KENNY OMEGA

- KENNY'S ICONIC POSE

- A TRIBUTE TO TOKYO

- FIRST RELEASE, NEW GUNDAM INSPIRED PERSONA (1) KENNY OMEGA COLLECTOR'S EDITION ELITE SHIRT V1 FEATURES:

- DESIGNED BY KENNY OMEGA

- PREMIUM DUAL-BLEND PERFORMANCE SHIRT

- FIRST RELEASE, NEW GUNDAM INSPIRED PERSONA

- FIRST COLLECTOR'S DESIGN IN THE KENNY OMEGA x REDCON1 ELITE SERIES V1

This coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Omega is in the midst of a rise to the top of the singles division after focusing on the tag team division for much of 2020. This Wednesday could see him capture the world title in the company for the first time. It would be the first time he has been a singles world champion since holding the IWGP Heavyweight Championship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.