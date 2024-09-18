Kenny Omega Spotted Training for AEW Return With Kota Ibushi

AEW's Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega have publicly reunited after quite some time and the photos give a first-look at Omega's recovery following his major health scare that has kept him out of the ring since last December. The two photos see the longtime friends posing for the camera with Omega's iconic callout in Ibushi's training facility in Japan. In the second image they look to be having a lot of fun holding up their drinks. "World domination is just days away," Ibushi wrote on Instagram. "Had a golden practice after a long time. We are still far from done. Next AEW!!!"

Omega often visits Japan for various events, including for video games. Next week, the Tokyo Game Show will begin which could explain the main reason for his trip this time around. As for ibushi, he has returned from injury himself, but many have wondered when he will be back in AEW. He's explained that will depend on Omega.

When Will Kenny Omega Return to AEW?

In December, Omega fell to a severe case of diverticulitis that he claims could have ended his life if he took longer to get it taken care of. During one of his last appearances at that time, he appeared very out of it in the ring with Chris Jericho, leading fans to wonder if the "Best Bout Machine" was okay. After being admitted to the hospital, he tried his best to heal himself naturally but doctors grew concerned about his state.

So, he returned on AEW Dynamite to talk to the fans and give an update on his health. It was then that his "friends" in The Elite attacked him, targeting his injured stomach. Omega is quite private about his life so there hasn't been many updates on his recovery since he underwent surgery. He has recently been spotted taking photos with fans and was looking healthy and in great spirits.

Recently, Michael Nakazawa, another longtime friend of Omega, revealed that doctors had to remove 25 centimeters of his colon. "... Little by little, he has been able to do physical training," Nakazawa told Love-Spo. "He is still not able to lift the same weights as before, so he is trying to find the best training that he can do while incorporating rehabilitative elements such as walking and exercising in the pool, and he is working hard toward recovery. He is trying to find the best training he can do at the moment" (h/t: Fightful).

ComicBook continues to wish Omega well in his recovery. Stay tuned for updates.