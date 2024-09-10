Photo: AEW's Kenny Omega Looks Happy and Healthy Amidst Diverticulitis Recovery

Professional wrestling is currently without its best bout machine. Nine months ago, Kenny Omega stepped away from the squared circle, revealing he had been diagnosed with diverticulitis, a severe disease that affects the large intestine and causes abdominal pain. Fellow professional wrestling stars Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon have both suffered from diverticulitis during their combat sports careers. If not treated properly and promptly, diverticulitis can turn fatal. AEW is said to be "hopeful" and "optimistic" that Omega will be able to make a full recovery, and the company has emphasized that the former AEW World Champion will be given all the time he needs to get back to 100 percent.

Kenny Omega Looks Healthy in New Photo

(Photo: AEW)

The Cleaner seems to be in good spirits.

As shared in a recent fan photo on social media, Kenny Omega appears to be happy and healthy amidst his road to recovery from diverticulitis. You can check out the photo below...

A fan ran into KENNY OMEGA last night!



Super happy to see Kenny active, happy, and looking healthy💛 pic.twitter.com/Q52zyTemXi — AIR (@AIRGold_) September 9, 2024

This is one of the first looks at Omega in over four months. He was last seen at large on the May 1st edition of AEW Dynamite, speaking to his hometown Winnipeg crowd and opening up about his condition, revealing that he was 23 hours away from dying. Omega spent the next 10 days in the hospital as doctors navigated his diverticulitis diagnosis. He was told that his midsection is a "ticking time bomb" and that any blunt force trauma to that area of his body could kill him. Despite the risks, Omega emphasized that he will exhaust every option to get himself back in the ring. He specifically told longtime adversary Kazuchika Okada that he is aiming to renew their rivalry should he make a full recovery.

Speaking to ComicBook this past March, AEW President Tony Khan stressed that there will be no timetable on Omega being back in AEW but he is "optimistic" that a return will happen one day.

"I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan said. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Kenny Omega's recovery and professional wrestling future.