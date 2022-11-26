Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage

Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.

At one point The Bloodline had McIntyre isolated and on the ropes, but McIntyre was able to pull some energy out of nowhere and clock him with a big kick, allowing him to get to Sheamus for the tag. Jey tagged in and Sheamus was all over him, hitting him with 17 punches to the chest before teaming up with McIntyre to hit more, but The Usos were able to counter and get away.

A near fall on Sheamus later and it was Team Brawling Brutes in control, but Zayn would do his best to distract Sheamus into a pin, though he would kick out. Solo Sikoa and Zayn would then offer up a distraction and Jey would attempt to capitalize, but somehow Sheamus kicked out.

Chaos broke out on the side of the ring between everyone else, and McIntyre would clear just about everyone from ringside. Zayn then grabbed the Title and went to slip it to Jey, but Kevin Owens got in his way and told him he wasn't letting him do this. They would face off and Zayn would push Owens and try to slip the Title again, but Owens pushed him in the ring with the Title, causing the official to kick him out of the ring.

Jey would get to his feet and pick up the Title, but then Owens hit him with a Stunner and knocked him out. Owens got out of the ring before the referee turned around and Sheamus would pin Jey and get the win, gaining the advantage for his team and causing even more issues between Jey and Sami.

Up next for WWE is Survivor Series War Games, and you can find the full card below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Are you excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and War Games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!