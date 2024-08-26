Kevin Owens Has Not Re-Signed With WWE, Current Contract Expires “Early Next Year”

Kevin Owens’s long-term wrestling future is far from ironclad. The former WWE Universal Champion has been with WWE since 2014, earning his initial developmental contract after a successful tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Owens leapt to the main roster in short order, confronting then-WWE United States Champion John Cena less than one year after he put pen to paper with WWE. What followed from his debut victory over Big Match John was one of the most decorated WWE careers in the modern era, as Owens went on to become a grand slam champion and headline WWE WrestleMania 38 and WWE WrestleMania 39.

Kevin Owens Becomes Free Agent in Early 2025

What’s next for Kevin Owens?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Owens revealed that the “only change” in his current contract status is that “there’s now less time” on his deal. This builds upon his previous contract update, as this past May he noted that his deal was due up in “the early part of next year.”

It’s déjà vu for Owens, as he was in this exact predicament three years ago. Back in Fall 2021, Owens and close friend Sami Zayn’s WWE futures were in question, as both men were set to become free agents in early 2022. Both men ultimately opted to stay and went on to main event WWE WrestleMania 39 together in April 2023.

“This has been my home for ten years and it’s beyond the locker room,” Owens said in May. “There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life.”

Would Kevin Owens Entertain Joining AEW?

It’s worth noting that Owens also has some very special people on the other side of the fence.

Prior to signing with WWE, Owens shared a Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla locker room with many members of the current AEW roster, AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks among them. Owens is also close friends with AEW stars Adam Cole and Mark Briscoe.

“I would have been interested in that. He’s a great wrestler,” AEW President Tony Khan said in December 2021 when asked about his thoughts on bringing Owens into AEW. “I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to, he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”

Owens challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship this Saturday, August 31st at WWE Bash in Berlin.