Sami Zayn recently signed a new multi-year contract with the WWE, as confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select on Thursday. Reports of Zayn sticking with the company first popped up last month via the Wrestling Observer as his original deal was reportedly set to expire before the start of 2022. Zayn, as was noted in the report, has kept mostly quiet about his contract status. The former Intercontinental and NXT Champion first arrived in WWE in 2013.

In recent years, Zayn has taken on a conspiracy theorist persona that has led to encounters with the likes of Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville along with a pair of Intercontinental Championship reigns. He also recently found himself as the No. 1 contender to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship, though Brock Lesnar ensured his match with Reigns only lasted a few seconds.

Around the same time as the initial reports of Zayn signing broke it was confirmed that his longtime best friend Kevin Owens had also put pen to paper on a new deal with WWE. He explained why he chose to stay with the company in an interview with TVA Sports.

“The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging,” Owens said (translated from French). “Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled in, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest, that’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

Both Zayn and Owens will compete in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. You can see the full card for the Jan. 29 event below: