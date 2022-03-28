Kevin Owens Takes Over Another Classic Steve Austin Promo

WWE uploaded another video on Monday of Kevin Owens recreating an iconic “Stone Cold” Steve Austin promo ahead of their confrontation at WrestleMania 38 this coming Saturday. The first, released back on March 17, was Owens recreating the “Austin 3:16” promo from when Austin defeated Jake “The Snake” Roberts to become King of the Ring. This time around he cut a promo based off one Austin gave to Michael Cole prior to the 2002 Royal Rumble event, constantly shouting “What?” at him.

“You got time for me to tell you a story?” Owens said. “[I’m going to tell you a story right now] a story about a man named Kevin Owens. [Who rolled into Dallas, Texas last night] and when I roll into Dallas, Texas, I’m going to be real thirsty. [So I went to a bar] I’m not drinking your beer, I’m not drinking any beer. Because beer is disgusting. [Then I started throwing darts] I’m not playing pool, I’m not drinking beer and I sure as hell ain’t riding one of those [mechanical bulls]. I ain’t riding it frontways, sideways, backwards, frontways, two-handed, one-handed, no-handed, I’m not doing that stupid crap. The only thing I’m doing at WrestleMania in Dallas on Saturday, April 2, is I’m going to stun your sorry a—. [And that’s the bottom line, what?] because KO said so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Austin explained why he was coming to WrestleMania 38 — which he and Owens both promise will end in a fight — during a recent interview with Rich Eisen. “The Texas Rattlesnake” retired from in-ring competition following his final match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

“This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts running me down and gets my attention,” Austin said. “It was a thing where, I kind of said, ‘I’m never going to get in the ring again.’ In this business, never say never. I said I would never get in, but prompted by the right person at the right time, hell, I wish he would have pissed me off a little sooner than he did to give me more time to prep. Once you step into the ring, it’s like stepping onto a football field, that’s where business happens. We don’t know what it’s going to escalate to. I’ve been working on my conditioning. Had it been anywhere else other than Jerry’s Place….it’s a two-night event, WrestleMania is biggest show of the year, to be part of that is really special to me. I’m doing this for me. I’m going out there to have a damn blast. I’m gonna have fun and I’m gonna wear these two fists out on Kevin Owens. I’m sure he’s going to get some to because he’s had an amazing career. I’m glad he pissed me off when he did.”