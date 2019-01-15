Kevin Owens Looks to Have Shed Noticeable Weight in Recent Photo

It looks like Kevin Owens‘ frog splash may be a little easier to take — while recovering from double-knee surgery, the former Universal Champion has shed some weight.

A fan snapped a photo of KO during an autograph signing and the 34-year-old Superstar was looking noticeably trim — with a new tattoo to boot. We can only comment on a grown man’s decision to lose weight too much, but if KO is happy about it, then so are we.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Owens has been out for several months after needed not one, but two knee surgeries. He’d apparently been grinding through the injuries for some time, and the fall of 2018 was his best window to get them fixed. Originally it looks like the surgeries would cost Owens WrestleMania 35, but a few weeks ago, WWE teased that Owens would be back in action “soon.”

With WWE’s hint, fans are hoping that Owens, along with Sami Zayn will be surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble later this month. There has been know indication that that’s in the plans, but, we’ll hope to hear their music on January 27.