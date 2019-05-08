Kevin Owens Explains How He Would Have Handled His Heel Turn Differently

Kevin Owens was brought back to WWE at the end of February of this year with visions of a babyface run in his immediate future.

After WWE spent months airing vignettes that painted Owens in a relatable, sympathetic light, the company clearly had plans for him to try his hand on the right side of evil. This after years of being one of the company’s top heels.

However, an unforeseen groundswell of support for Kofi Kingston caused WWE to pivot on their future directions. Instead of Owens challenging a heel Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, that spot would end up going to Kingston. Instead, Owens got his crack at Bryan at the March PPV, Fastlane.

Following a brief run as a babyface, and a two week stint teaming up with The New Day in the absence of Big E, Owens’ telegraphed heel turn eventually came. He took out his frustrations on Xavier Woods and Kingston on the April 23rd edition of SmackDown and looks to challenge Kingston at Money In The Bank for the WWE Championship in just under two weeks.

Owens spoke with The Wrap recently and discussed how he would have went about his heel turn in a different way. And according to Owens, his way would not have been for the better.

“I wish I would have been able to stay on the other side of the fence a little longer, to be honest,” Owens said. “I don’t think anybody’s really seen me as a babyface ever, or, like, the way that I envision myself being. I don’t think people have any idea what I can do on the other side. But, you know, what’s done is done.

“If I’m gonna speak candidly about it, I would have done it differently. I would have turned on Kofi differently at a different time. I ended up being wrong because once I did it, I knew that was the right time and place.”

