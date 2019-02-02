Kevin Owens on Verge of Returning to WWE Action?

We haven’t seen Kevin Owens in a WWE ring since October, but the former Universal Champion posted an update that signaled he could be back in action very soon.

Owens told Twitter that he just went one-on-one with NXT’s Adam Cole at WWE’s Performance Center. While it was technically a rehabilitation match, Owens did appreciate the one spectator that hung around to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I just wrestled @AdamColePro for the first time in 4 and a half years. There was exactly one spectator. He gave it 51.25 stars. ⭐️💫🌟✨ — Soon…ish (@FightOwensFight) February 1, 2019

Considering he had surgery on both knees, the fact that KO is wrestling in February is a great sign. At the end of December, WWE told fans that Owens would be back “soon” a notion KO applied to his Twitter handle.

There were reports of Owens being available for the Royal Rumble, too. That obviously didn’t happen, but Owens’ tweet is yet another sign of progress. It’s impossible to know how strenuous his Performance Center work with Cole was, but regardless it sounds like KO is on track and it’s probably OK to start anticipating his return.

Owens has proven to be one of WWE’s most reliable Superstars in recent years which is a big reason he was given a handsome contract extension in 2018. At just 34, Owens has already stuffed his WWE resume, but he has plenty of room for growth.

When Owens does come back it will mark the return of one of WWE’s proven main eventers. However, if things pick up where they left off, KO could be acting much differently than we’re used to. Just before taking leave to fix his knees, Owens was acting like a babyface, a profound departure from his well-established heel persona. While it’s more likely KO comes back as a bad guy, the possibility of him playing the role of the ironic hero is at least a little real.

Some reports have indicated that even if Owens is healthy, WWE may be in no rush to use him. Since he’d return in the middle of the march to WrestleMania WWE may want to keep him on the bench instead of haphazardly tossing him into a program. WrestleMania or no, Owens will likely be in the mix for the Universal Champion later this year alongside names like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre