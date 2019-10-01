Watch: King Baron Corbin’s Throne Breaks During WWE Raw

Baron Corbin has only King of the Ring for a couple of weeks, but he’s already having some technical difficulties with his throne. During Monday Night Raw this week Corbin ran in during an impromptu match between Seth Rollins and Randy Orton, revealing that he was the second member of Team Flair in the upcoming 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel. Corbin appeared later in the show to watch Rollins’ match with Rusev alongside Orton, but he had to jump out of his throne on the entrance ramp when he realized it was falling apart. Luckily for us, a fan caught the whole thing on camera.

Corbin won the 16-man tournament by defeating Chad Gable in the finals back in mid-September. A week later he revealed his new ring attire that looked to be straight out of Game of Thrones, then defeated Gable in a rematch after the Olympian smashd his original throne, crown and sceptre.

The former United States Champion’s appearance has been a hot button issue for many fans on social media, whether it was his decision to shave his head bald or start wearing a vest during his matches.

It’s crazy. All these people claim to hate me and hate everything about me,” Corbin said in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. “But they truly obsess over every little detail. And I think that’s part of having that ‘it factor,’ people are just drawn to what you’re doing. They either hate every bit of it or love every bit of it.

“It’s so funny, when I had long hair they’re like, ‘Aw, he’s losing his hair he needs to shave his head.’ Then [I] shave my head and the exact same fans goes, ‘Aw man, he never should have shaved his head, his hair was great before!’” he added. “It’s just one of those things where they can’t make up their minds over.”

In the same interview Corbin discussed what he feels makes him so effective as a hated heel on television.

“I think it’s the ability to not want to feel cool,” Corbin said. “You can walk out and want to be a bad guy, play your part, but if you still do cool things, cool moves, give them those moments, it’s hard for people to hate you. I’m really good about studying what irritates people, because they complain about so much on social media and I can take those things and how do I amplify it. If they’re going, ‘Oh, Baron Corbin only knows four wrestling moves! He’s the worse ever!’ The next night I might do three, because I know it’s going to irritate them. I’m always looking at what I can do to irritate them. It doesn’t hurt my feelings when people boo me and I’m not concerned about being cool.”