WWE Superstars React to Kobe Bryant’s Passing

Kobe Bryant died tragically on Sunday at the age of 41 after he was in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. In the hours that followed, fans of the five-time NBA Champion all took to social media offer their condolences, especially once it was revealed that his 13 year-old daughter was one of the other passengers who died in the crash. Shortly before their Royal Rumble pay-per-view event got underway, WWE released a statement on Bryant’s death that read, “WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones.”

Numerous wrestlers also took to social media with their reactions. Check out some of them in the list below.

Natalya

Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy. Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always. pic.twitter.com/sxz5SRiznu — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 26, 2020

Bayley

Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love.



I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family.



Tonight is for you. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020

Paige

This is wild.. RIP Kobe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/RsIsievLfr — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 26, 2020

Mustafa Ali

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.



Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Malcolm Bivens

This is one of those days where you have to reach out to your people and tell them you love them. Nothing wrong with that. — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) January 26, 2020

Rusev

Kobe — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 26, 2020

Matt Hardy

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.



Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

Mia Yim

Lio Rush

Killian Dain