WWE Superstars React to Kobe Bryant’s Passing

Kobe Bryant died tragically on Sunday at the age of 41 after he was in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. In the hours that followed, fans of the five-time NBA Champion all took to social media offer their condolences, especially once it was revealed that his 13 year-old daughter was one of the other passengers who died in the crash. Shortly before their Royal Rumble pay-per-view event got underway, WWE released a statement on Bryant’s death that read, “WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones.”
Numerous wrestlers also took to social media with their reactions. Check out some of them in the list below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones. https://t.co/uI2iShWSB0— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020
Natalya
Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy. Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always. pic.twitter.com/sxz5SRiznu— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 26, 2020
Bayley
Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love.— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020
I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family.
Tonight is for you.
Paige
This is wild.. RIP Kobe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/RsIsievLfr— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 26, 2020
Mustafa Ali
We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020
Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them.
Malcolm Bivens
This is one of those days where you have to reach out to your people and tell them you love them. Nothing wrong with that.— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) January 26, 2020
Rusev
Kobe— Miro (@RusevBUL) January 26, 2020
Matt Hardy
What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace, Kobe.
Mia Yim
Damn. #RIPKobe— The HBIC (@MiaYim) January 26, 2020
Lio Rush
Woah….. no way https://t.co/9jJnAZiQSF— 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) January 26, 2020
Killian Dain
Holy shit. RIP Kobe— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) January 26, 2020
One of the best to ever play the game