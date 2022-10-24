Kofi Kingston Reflects on His Infamous WWE Championship Loss to Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston's six-month reign as WWE Champion came to an unceremonious end back in October 2019 when Brock Lesnar squashed him in a mere seven seconds on the Friday Night SmackDown FOX premiere. To this day, fans are still unhappy with how Kingston was not only embarrassingly beaten but was immediately cast out of the main event scene and wouldn't challenge for the WWE title again until mid-2021. Kingston talked about the entire situation in a new interview with NBC's Ten Count.

"I have no idea. I don't really dwell on the why. There are a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and go woah, 'why did that happen?' You just move on, and the wheel keeps on turning. For me to dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar doesn't serve me any purpose. It's not going to make me better or change what happened or do anything besides make me feel bad, and I'm not going to let it do that. I have a lot more career left to handle. I think it's a scenario where it's a rare and unique opportunity to be on this roster. As far as my run, being WWE Champion, I got to go six months almost to the day so that is a very long reign," Kingston said. "To be able to button that up was great. I enjoyed my title run. I enjoyed every single moment of it because I know how rare it is to be in that championship role. You embrace it."

Kofi Kingston Provides Update on Big E's Health

Elsewhere in the same interview, Kingston's was asked about the possibility of WWE introducing trios championships, something that would be ideal for The New Day once they're back to full strength. Kingston quickly pivoted to offering an update on Big E's status.

"Anything is possible. There's a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day. We'll see how E (Big E) does in coming back. He's getting a lot better too for those who are concerned and whatnot," Kingston said. "He was actually roller skating the other day. I was like, 'Oh my God. You're alright.' He's coming along and he's in great spirits. We're just kind of taking it one day at a time with him. But yeah, I think a trios title would be interesting. It would obviously be something that's never been before in WWE, so who knows? You gotta stay tuned and watch to find out."

