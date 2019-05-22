WWE Super ShowDown: WWE Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

The card for WWE Super ShowDown on June 7th in Saudi Arabia grew by one on Tuesday night as a big WWE Championship match was revealed during SmackDown.

The returning Dolph Ziggler will challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the the title in just over two weeks at the big show, which WWE is advertising as “as good or better than WrestleMania.”

Ziggler shocked everyone by returning to WWE on Tuesday night following the Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn match that happened halfway through the show. After Kingston won the bout, Paul Heyman came out to tease that Brock Lesnar might cash-in his Money In The Bank contract. Instead, Ziggler ran out through the crowd and blindsided Kingston while he was distracted.

Later in the show, Ziggler emerged from backstage with a microphone in hand to address why he took the action that he did. He gave an emotional promo, on the verge of tears, as he whined that everything that has happend for Kingston over the last couple of months “should have been me.” He closed by saying he was going to make the fans love him by winning the WWE title at Super ShowDown.

“I will become #WWEChampion and each one of you will ADMIRE ME and RESPECT ME – and you will LOVE ME!!!” – @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2m7CiFD92U — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows: