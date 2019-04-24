Kofi Kingston Has His First WWE Championship Challenger In Kevin Owens

New WWE Champion Kofi Kingston appears to have his first challenger.

Kevin Owens turned on Kingston following Tuesday night’s main event of SmackDown Live. This followed two weeks of Owens playing along with Kingston and Xavier Woods as the third member of the New Day while Big E has been out with an injury.

Kingston wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, but no winner was declared as Rusev ended up running into the ring at the end of the bout, causing a disqualification finish.

This caused Woods and Owens to hit the ring, and after a brawl that saw Kingston save Owens from an attack by Nakamura, Owens turned on Kingston and took him out with a superkick.

Owens proceeded to beat on Kingston inside the ring and out. At one point, he picked up the WWE Championship belt and held it over the fallen Kingston, screaming “I hope your kids had a good time!”

Owens took Kingston to the outside and was about to hit a powerbomb until Woods finally came in to make the save (he had been laid out in the brawl earlier). However, Owens ended up getting the upperhand and powerbombed Woods across the edge of the ring on the outside.

This was vintage heel Kevin Owens at his best. The show closed with him walking up the ramp, backward, staring back at Woods and Kingston with a demented look on his face.

There’s no doubt it’s been a disappointing couple of months for Owens since his return from injury. He was taken out of a scheduled WrestleMania championship match against Daniel Bryan due to the unplanned rise in Kingston’s popularity. While the bit as a member of The New Day was entertaining, a title program with Kofi is the perfect recipe to get Owens’ momentum back, pushing him toward the top of the card where he belongs.