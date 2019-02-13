Watch: Kofi Kingston Cuts Passionate Promo After Gauntlet Match

Kofi Kingston had what could possibly be the best performance of his 11-year career with the WWE on SmackDown Live this week when he lasted over an hour in a six-man gauntlet match.

Kingston started out the match going up against Daniel Bryan, and through some incredible in-ring work and cardio he was able to pin the WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe all in a row.

Legendary Kofi Kingston. pic.twitter.com/S4a7L6vrRU — GIF Skull – #SDLive Kofi The Iron King 60+ Minutes (@GIFSkull) February 13, 2019

Kingston may not have won the match (he was eventually forced to tap out to AJ Styles’ Calf Crusher submission), but still earned a standing ovation from the fans in attendance as he was helped to the back by Big E and Xavier Woods.

A post-match backstage interview of the three went up on WWE’s YouTube channel late Tuesday night. Even though he was still recovering, Kingston had a lot to say about his opportunity on Sunday in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

“It means a lot,” Kingston said. “Like you said, the amount of opportunities I’ve had for the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, World Championship have been slim. So Sunday at Elimination Chamber, I’ve got to do it. We’ve got to do it.”

Kingston said even though he’s been on WWE television since 2007, he’s only had a small handful of world championship matches.

“I just feel like it has to be now,” he said. “I’ve been waiting too long, I’ve worked too hard. It’s been a long time. This has to be it.

Both Woods and Big E voiced their support for Kingston to finally become world champion.

“What do we always say? What is the main objective that The New Day has, what is our mantra? Kofi Kingston will become the champion,” Woods said. “You’re about to see it happen at the Elimination Chamber. 2019, this is the year of ‘The Kof,’ let it be known.”

“We’ve been beating this drum for a hot minute,” E said. “We told you. People forget that we bring a lot of fun and games. They think, ‘Oh, it’s a lot of nonsense, a lot of pancakes, a lot of cereal, a lot of silliness.’ But it’s also athleticism at its very height. It’s also Kofi Kingston, one of the greatest to ever do it. Don’t you forget that. He’s still here, still doing it after 11 years and he’s not slowing down. “

Kingston wrapped up the interview by admitting he was walking into Sunday’s match with a chip on his shoulder.

“Everybody in this match has had an opportunity with the title except for me,” Kofi stated seriously. “Yeah, I carry that on my shoulder. It’s a big chip. Big ole Dorito on my shoulder. Pringles. Whatever you like. Cool Ranch. Ruffles. What? Cape Cod potato chips. All those chips are on my shoulder. You understand?”

After Styles successfully eliminated Kingston, he was hit from behind with an RKO by Randy Orton and quickly pinned. As a result, “The Viper” will be the last man to enter Sunday’s chamber match.